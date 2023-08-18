Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 4,913 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 177.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

