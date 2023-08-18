Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 7,559 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 599.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

