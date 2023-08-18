Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 330.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,569 shares of company stock valued at $15,557,559. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $244.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.08 and a 200-day moving average of $174.95. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

