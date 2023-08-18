Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 488.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $50.57 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.