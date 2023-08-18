Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $261.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

