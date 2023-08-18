Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $52.66.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.