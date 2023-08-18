Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 10,486 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after buying an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $764,187,000 after buying an additional 218,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $129.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.