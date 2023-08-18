Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,854 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Centene were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Centene Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CNC opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

