Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 865 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Humana were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 1.2 %

HUM opened at $488.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

