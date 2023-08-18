Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $832,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.13% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $842,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

