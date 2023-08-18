Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $140.88 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.12.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -438.71%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

