TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Robert W. Baird

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCON. StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
