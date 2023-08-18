TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Robert W. Baird

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCON. StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.