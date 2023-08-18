Traders Purchase High Volume of Discover Financial Services Call Options (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 44,710 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average daily volume of 3,636 call options.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

