Tredje AP fonden Acquires 1,423 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,320,000 after purchasing an additional 154,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,088 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $93.29 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

