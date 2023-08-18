Tredje AP fonden Acquires 2,905 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 203.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DOCU stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $70.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

