Tredje AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,826 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $2,530,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,350 shares of company stock worth $241,778. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -592.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.77. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.