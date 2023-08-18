Tredje AP fonden Buys 1,125 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 204.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. LKQ’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

