Tredje AP fonden Buys 1,209 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,343 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.96 per share, with a total value of $25,044.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,303.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,760 shares of company stock worth $250,357 and have sold 41,718 shares worth $3,994,557. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $107.47.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

