Tredje AP fonden Buys 204 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,392.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,344.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,075.90.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

