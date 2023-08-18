Tredje AP fonden Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Entegris by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Entegris by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Entegris by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $94.01 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 156.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

