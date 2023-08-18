Tredje AP fonden Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $190.05 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.28. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,102 shares of company stock worth $2,208,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

