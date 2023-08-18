Tredje AP fonden Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Get Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.