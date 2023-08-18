Tredje AP fonden Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PACCAR Stock Down 1.0 %
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
