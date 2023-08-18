Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Trading Down 3.0 %
CSL opened at $271.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.
Insider Activity
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
