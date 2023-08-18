Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.39.

Shares of WDC opened at $40.29 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

