Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,790,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. CL King began coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Generac Stock Up 1.5 %

Generac stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $270.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

