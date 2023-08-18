Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 230,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at $3,216,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $556,371.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,417,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,430,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $556,371.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,417,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,430,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,227,847 shares of company stock worth $23,090,698. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

