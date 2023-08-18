Tredje AP fonden Purchases 1,510 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PHM opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

