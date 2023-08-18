Tredje AP fonden Purchases 253 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $382.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.28.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

