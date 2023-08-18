Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$57.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.3 %

About Trisura Group

OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $23.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

