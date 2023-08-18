Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.57.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$32.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.01. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.56 and a 52 week high of C$47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 92.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

