Truist Financial Lowers Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $27.05 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVID. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.18. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $20,908,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

