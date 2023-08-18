Truist Financial Raises SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $59.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBOW. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SBOW opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $927.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after acquiring an additional 704,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 323,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2,951.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 208,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

