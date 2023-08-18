Truist Financial Raises Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $6.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.09.

TSHA stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

In other news, CEO Sean P. Nolan acquired 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $399,999.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 295,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $209,913.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,125,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,884.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean P. Nolan bought 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,990.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000 and sold 386,689 shares valued at $274,444. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 359,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 86,625 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

