Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stake Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,437 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after buying an additional 260,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 69,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 139,889 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tutor Perini

Free Report

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

