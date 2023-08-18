Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,497,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,957,000 after buying an additional 159,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,350,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TYL opened at $373.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

