Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULBI. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Ultralife Price Performance

ULBI stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.76%.

Insider Activity at Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,497.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,301 shares of company stock worth $138,188 in the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

