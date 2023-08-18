Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $63.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,359 shares of company stock worth $2,535,155 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 228.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

