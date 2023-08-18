Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upexi Price Performance

Shares of UPXI opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Upexi has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall bought 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,025.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 70,828 shares of company stock worth $190,337 over the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPXI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upexi during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Upexi during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Upexi during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upexi during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Articles

