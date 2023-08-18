Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Upexi Price Performance
Shares of UPXI opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Upexi has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.
Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPXI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upexi during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Upexi during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Upexi during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upexi during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Upexi Company Profile
Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
