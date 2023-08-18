US Student Housing REIT (USQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

US Student Housing REIT (ASX:USQ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 20th.

US Student Housing REIT operates as a multi-family residential REIT company. It provides renting and operating own or leased real estate properties. The company is based in Melbourne, Australia.

