V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of V2X worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

V2X Stock Performance

VVX opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Featured Stories

