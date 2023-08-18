Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $152.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

VLO opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

