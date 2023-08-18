VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.