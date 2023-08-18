Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,728 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $343.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.57 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

