Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $796.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $749.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $763.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.48.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

