Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $323,000 Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DEA opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.57%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

