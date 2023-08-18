Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $138.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

