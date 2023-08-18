Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,506 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,588,000 after purchasing an additional 997,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI opened at $17.70 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

