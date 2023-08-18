Viad (NYSE:VVI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

VVI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viad currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Viad alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viad

Viad Price Performance

Shares of Viad stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Viad has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $608.65 million, a P/E ratio of 121.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viad will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 754,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 429,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 124,414 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Viad by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viad

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.