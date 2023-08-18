Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Raised to $25.00 at Evercore ISI

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

NYSE VNO opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $376,294,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after acquiring an additional 776,978 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,816,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

