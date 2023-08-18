Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.40.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,145,000 after buying an additional 1,097,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,043,000 after buying an additional 110,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,529,000 after buying an additional 381,602 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.